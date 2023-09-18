Heirs Life announces winners in 2023 essay championship

Fourteen-year-old prodigy, Kentimfon Ndanyongmong, a JSS 3 student from Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship.

Kentimfon will go home with the grand prize of 2 million Naira in scholarship grant, with his school, Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom, receiving N500,000 worth of books and educational materials.

Also on the honorees’ list, Samuel John, of Knightdale Middle College, Lagos, and Ameenah Jimeta, Prime College, Kano, emerged as the first and second runners-up, receiving N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), the competition attracted national interest and participation with over 5,000 entries submitted in its 2nd year. Participants of the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship were tasked to draft a 500-word essay on the topic, “My Dream Career.”

Heirs Life commissioned a committee of specialists led by a Professor of English Language to assess and grade all entries. The organisation also conducted interviews in collaboration with the grading committee with shortlisted participants to ensure originality of the submissions.

Speaking on the impact and importance of the essay championship, Niyi Onifade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, said: “At Heirs Life and across Heirs Insurance Group, we believe in securing more than just finances.

“This Essay Championship is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the intellectual and creative capacities of our nation's youth. This competition is not just about words on paper, but about inspiring the next generation to shape a brighter future.”

Heirs Life Essay Championship is an initiative of Heirs Life Assurance, a member of Heirs Insurance Group.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

