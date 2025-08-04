Heirs Insurance Unveils Platform To Drive Insurance Literacy

As part of its bold plan to simplify insurance education and boost insurance literacy, Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the first cohort of its inaugural Creators Fellowship.

The first-of-its-kind social impact initiative was created to drive insurance education and financial literacy across Nigeria.

The cohort features two outstanding digital storytellers who will serve as Heirs Insurance Fellows: Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air), a radio personality and content creator known for his humor-infused, community-driven content; and Oluwadamilola Bello (Dammy B), a vibrant lifestyle content creator converting everyday experiences into powerful life lessons.

Through the Heirs Insurance Creators Fellows, the insurance group will work directly with content creators as trusted educators and advocates, empowering them to use storytelling, creativity, and cultural insight to simplify complex insurance ideas for everyday people.

The Fellowship will drive a nationwide push to make financial education more accessible, especially to young Nigerians navigating career, family, and personal growth in a digitally driven world.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu, commented on the announcement, saying: “We are excited to work with Joseph and Oluwadamilola, both known for their astuteness and shared approach to simplifying complex concepts.

“Through this initiative, we are partnering with both Fellows to normalise conversations around financial preparedness and promote insurance as a tool for financial stability and growth, as well as peace of mind.

We are confident that this initiative will not only educate Nigerians, but it will do so in ways that are relevant, relatable, and impactful.”

Heirs Insurance Fellow, Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air) commented: “I have always believed in the power of storytelling to drive real change and being part of the Heirs Insurance Creators Fellowship aligns perfectly with that.

This Fellowship is an opportunity to use my voice to make finance and insurance feel real, relatable, and necessary for everyday Nigerians.”

In addition, Oluwadamilola Bello (Dammy B) added: “As a pioneer creator in the Heirs Insurance Creators’ Fellowship, I see this as a meaningful opportunity to use storytelling and creativity to break down finance and insurance in ways that truly matter, especially for business owners. Protection is a key part of growth, and I am proud to be a part of this.”