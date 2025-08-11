Heirs Insurance Unveils N5m Grant To Empower Retirees

As part of its commitment to ensure improved welfare, Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest growing insurance group, has launched the Heirs Insurance Retirement Dream Competition, to empower retirees and pre-retirees with grants to actualize their retirement aspirations.

With a N5 million prize pool, the competition invites senior citizens between the ages of 50 and 75 years, across Nigeria, retired or approaching retirement and have previously been in paid employment, to share their retirement goals for the opportunity to turn those long-held dreams into reality. Three winners will be selected. The top entry will receive a N2.5 million grant, while the first and second runners-up will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

To participate, applicants must submit a one-minute video entry sharing a dream that would empower them to enjoy their retirement life, via the website, Heirs Insurance Retirement Dream Competition – Heirs Insurance Group. “It could be a vacation, launching a business or even getting an extra academic degree. Heirs Insurance Group wants to empower you to enjoy your retirement,” the company said. Submissions are open from August 6 to September 12, 2025.

The competition is an off-shoot initiative of the Heirs Insurance Retirees Club, a newly launched community for retirees to network, access expert guidance on health and financial well-being, and improve their overall quality of life post-retirement.

Retirees can join this community through the application link on the website: Heirs Insurance Retirement Dream Competition – Heirs Insurance Group The Heirs Insurance Retirees Club and the Heirs Insurance Retirement Dream Competition are part of the group’s wider effort to empower Nigerians, in line with the company’s purpose to improve lives and transform Nigeria.

Through this initiative, Heirs Insurance Group demonstrates its commitment to making insurance accessible to everyone. The winners of the competition will be announced in October 2025. Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.