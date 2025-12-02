Heirs Insurance Travel Festival Signals Era Of Inclusive Package

The inaugural Heirs Insurance Travel Festival delivered an unforgettable experience in Lagos, bringing together travel enthusiasts, diplomats, creatives, business owners, and young Nigerians to celebrate cultural diversity and make a bold call for equity in travel policies and processes.

More than a cultural celebration, the festival served as a strategic advocacy platform, spotlighting the foreign policies, systems, and bilateral agreements that must evolve to expand travel opportunities for millions of Africans.

Through this gathering, Heirs Insurance Group firmly positioned itself at the forefront of championing an inclusive travel ecosystem.

Designed around the theme, “Promoting Cultural Diversity and an Inclusive Travel Ecosystem,” the event opened with a high-level panel on “Passport Power and Diplomacy,” featuring Ambassador Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Junior, a Brazilian diplomat with five decades of service across four continents;

Ambassador Jose Bamóquina Zau, Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria and former Deputy Minister; Stephanie Busari, CEO, SBB Media and former CNN Senior Editor; moderated by veteran broadcaster, Jonathan Hanson.

The panellists emphasised the need for easier visa processes, stronger border control systems, and more harmonised travel frameworks to enable Africans move more freely across the continent.