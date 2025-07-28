Heirs Insurance Posts 200% Revenue Growth From Digital Channels

The Chief Digital Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Peace Okhian mhense-Philips, has said the group reported a 200 per cent revenue growth from digital channels alone in the first quarter of 2025.

The figure was drawn from a quarterly business report by Heirs Insurance Group, tracking digital adoption by its insurance customers, comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2025.

The outstanding growth in digital adoption not only reflects the group’s mission in democratising access to insurance, but it also indicates a growing preference for fast, accessible, and reliable digital services, by the Nigerian insuring public.

The report also reflects broader trends in customer behaviour and an interesting shift toward democratising insurance in a previously under – served market.

Noting that Heirs Insurance Group has championed a digital-first strategy, prioritising simplicity, speed, accessibility, and reliability in its service delivery, Okhianmhense-Philips, said: “This spike in the revenue growth via our digital channels is proof that our vision for simple, accessible, and affordable insurance is delivering real value.

“With digital channels like the SimpleLife Mobile App, which has recorded nearly 70,000 downloads within a short period, our chatbot, Prince, the 1100# USSD code, and a user-friendly website, Heirs Insurance Group has created a seamless digital ecosystem that puts insurance at customers’ fingertips.

“Our next goal is to double our active digital users by year-end, while delivering even more value to our customers.”