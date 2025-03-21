Heirs Holdings Partners Givo Africa To Tackle Plastic Waste

Share

A Heirs Holdings, a leading pan-African investment company with a portfolio spanning the power, energy, financial services, hospitality, real estate, healthcare and technology sectors, has announced its strategic partnership with GIVO Africa, a climate technology and recycling company, reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to driving initiatives that deliver meaningful impact.

This initiative will advance Heirs Holdings’ efforts in promoting a circular economy in Africa; fostering sustainable practices that minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency.

Over the past 15 years, Heirs Holdings’ impact-driven approach has been instrumental in shaping Africa’s business landscape, underscoring its commitment to long-term, sustainable development.

Guided by its Africapitalism philosophy, Heirs Holdings has championed inclusive growth by investing in businesses that drive economic transformation, generate employment, and uplift communities across the continent.

