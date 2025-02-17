Heirs Holdings Hires ED, CEO For Subsidiaries

Share

Heirs Holdings has appointed Chidi Okpala as executive director to oversee payments, group integration and strategy. Also appointed is Azubike Emodi as the new managing director/chief executive officer of its real estate subsidiary, Afriland Properties Plc.

The company said in a statement that Okpala would lead the group’s healthcare and technology business segments, while working with the leadership team to implement strategies that would advance the group’s expansion plans.

He has over 20 years of leadership experience spanning telecommunications, financial services, strategy consulting and fintech in companies such as United Bank for Africa, Accenture and Bharti Airtel International. Until the new appointment, Mr Okpala was the chief executive officer of Asante Financial Services Group.

Also, Emodi has an experience of more than two decades in real estate development, strategic planning as well as financial services.

He has a track record of driving organisational growth and delivering impactful results in firms like the Royal Bank of Canada, VBank, VFD Group and Anchoria Asset Management. Recently, he oversaw high-impact financial and real estate projects at Herel Global.

