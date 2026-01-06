Heirs Group Acquires 20.07% Stake In Seplat Energy As Maurel & Prom Exits

Seplat Energy Plc has confirmed a major shift in its shareholder structure following the sale of a significant equity stake by founding investor Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A.

In a notification of major holdings released on Tuesday, the company disclosed that Maurel & Prom sold its entire 120.4 million ordinary shares in Seplat Energy, marking a full exit after years as one of the firm’s largest shareholders.

The shares were acquired by two companies within the Heirs Group. Heirs Energies Limited purchased 86,639,377 ordinary shares, while Heirs Holdings Limited acquired the remaining 33,760,623 shares. Together, the two entities now jointly hold 120.4 million shares, representing 20.07 per cent of Seplat Energy’s issued share capital.

Following the transaction, Maurel & Prom no longer holds any shares in Seplat Energy, ending its role as a founding investor. The company acknowledged Maurel & Prom’s significant contribution to its growth, noting the French firm’s key role in supporting Seplat Energy’s evolution into a leading independent Nigerian energy producer.

Seplat Energy welcomed Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited as substantial shareholders, expressing optimism that the new investors would support its strategic objectives and long-term ambition of becoming a leading African energy champion.

The transaction was formally communicated on January 6, 2026, in Lagos and London, in line with regulatory disclosure requirements. Relevant TR-1 Standard Forms were filed by both the outgoing and incoming shareholders.

Seplat Energy said the change in ownership structure reflects sustained investor interest in its long-term prospects and reinforces confidence in its growth strategy across Nigeria and the wider African energy market.