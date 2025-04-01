Heirs Energies Targets Over 100,000 Barrels Per Day Crude Production

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, has announced that the company is targeting crude oil production exceeding 100,000 barrels per day.

According to him, within three months of acquiring OML 17 from the previous operator in 2021, the company doubled production from 25,000 barrels per day to over 50,000 barrels.

Igiehon made this known while delivering insights on African energy leadership at the inaugural Congo Energy & Investment Forum held in Brazzaville, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Kintele Congress Center, he joined a panel of distinguished African business leaders, addressing two key themes: “Energy & Investment Outlook” and “Field Development Drive: Towards 500,000 Barrels Per Day.”

He shared practical strategies on how the Republic of Congo could accelerate its journey toward achieving its ambitious 500,000 barrels per day production target.

“Today, we consistently sustain this growth, aiming to surpass 100,000 barrels per day—something previously unachieved on this block. The same approaches can help Congo maximize production from its mature fields.”

He also revealed the company’s success in doubling gas production to 80-100 million standard cubic feet (scf) per day, directly supporting Nigeria’s domestic power generation and industrial sectors.

Igiehon emphasized Heirs Energies’ Brownfield Excellence approach as a blueprint for rapid production growth, which could be replicated across Congo’s mature energy assets to help achieve the nation’s production goals.

According to the statement, the forum, organized by Energy Capital & Power in partnership with the Republic of Congo’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons, brought together government officials, industry leaders, and investors to discuss strategies for accelerating energy development across the continent.

The Heirs Energies CEO also noted the importance of Africapitalism, a philosophy pioneered by Heirs Holdings Chairman Tony Elumelu as a guiding principle for energy development that creates shared prosperity.

“Driven by our Chairman Tony Elumelu’s philosophy of Africapitalism, we lead with private sector solutions that create shared prosperity and improve lives across Africa. This is the spirit of the Heirs Holdings Group.”

He cited the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s recent commitment of $15 million to fund 3,000 entrepreneurs across all 52 African countries.

Since its launch with a $100 million commitment in 2015, the Foundation has now empowered over 24,000 entrepreneurs, more than double its initial target, catalyzing job creation and economic development across the continent.

“We believe in partnerships built on shared destiny, where success benefits all stakeholders. Africa-to-Africa collaboration must be enhanced to address our common challenges of energy poverty and economic development.”

Igiehon also highlighted Heirs Energies’ expertise in operational excellence and business turnarounds: “We are specialists in revitalizing mature assets across multiple sectors—from hospitality, exemplified by the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to significant contributions in power generation and distribution, driving efficiency and sustainable value creation.

“The forum provided a platform for Heirs Energies to advance discussions on potential partnerships in the Congo Basin as part of its Pan-African expansion strategy,” the statement added.

