Heirs Energies Records 110% Production Increase – CEO

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, has said the company proprietary Brown Field Engineering (BFE) approach has achieved an unprecedented 110% production increase in mature assets, adding that it has set new industry standards for field optimization.

He also said that is the result of the company’s engagement in revolutionary field management.

According to a statement on Sunday, he spoke during the African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

He spoke at a fireside while presenting a masterclass on: “Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future,” and highlighted groundbreaking perspectives on unlocking Africa’s vast energy potential while ensuring environmental stewardship.

Igiehon said: “The future of African energy lies not in choosing between traditional and renewable sources, but in harmonizing both to create sustainable solutions that address our unique challenges.

“Our success in revitalizing mature assets while pioneering sustainable practices proves that African companies can lead the global energy transition. We’re not just participating in the industry’s evolution; we’re driving it.

“Heirs Energies has had production excellence having made success in doubling production at OML 17, and demonstrated its operational prowess and technical capabilities.”

While articulating the company’s achievements and strategic vision, he said there has been strategic energy integration.

According to him, there is the introduction of an innovative strategy that seamlessly integrates hydrocarbon expertise with renewable technologies, creating a blueprint for Africa’s energy transition

On investment leadership, he presented compelling strategies for attracting global capital and highlighted Africa’s competitive advantage in lower-carbon intensity projects and strategic gas monetization initiatives

The statement said: “Heirs Energies, Africa’s premier integrated energy company, delivered transformative insights and solutions at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa “Its commanding presence at AEW 2024 reinforces its position as the torchbearer for Africa’s energy renaissance, skillfully balancing robust energy production with environmental stewardship.

“The company’s innovative approaches and strategic insights have set new benchmarks for sustainable energy development in Africa.

“Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: