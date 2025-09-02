Heirs Energies Reactivates Dormant Wells In 100 Days

Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer, Heirs Energies Limited, Mr. Samuel Nwanze, has said that the company reactivated over 100 dormant wells and ramped production within 100 days. He added that there was the transformation of OML 17 from an underperforming asset at takeover, plagued by oil theft, to a high-performing asset with over 95–100 per cent terminal delivery.

Speaking during a parley in Lagos on Thursday, he also highlighted the company’s strategic focus on gas, including the commissioning of the Agbada NonAssociated Gas (NAG) Plant, and scaling gas production to over 100 MMscfd, positioning Heirs Energies as a key supplier to the Eastern domestic gas market.

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr. Osa Igiehon, spoke on Nigeria’s energy security challenges, brownfield turnaround strategies and the role of indigenous players in driving growth and the company’s approach to sustainability and host community development.

Igiehon reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, value creation, and Africapitalist principles. Manager, External & Government Relations, Heirs Energies Ltd, Chidimma Ugbojiaku, in a statement explained the company’s Africapitalism action. The statement reaffirmed Heirs Energies’ core philosophy of Africapitalism, building businesses that drive social and economic development.

It added that this was demonstrated through local content, indigenous leadership, and community-focused impact. According to it, the company is 100 per cent Nigerian and ensured global standards as well as reinforced identity as a wholly indigenous company run by Nigerians, for Nigerians delivering internationalstandard performance, governance.

It also stated that the company achieved safety, with over 1.5 million LTI-free man-hours, ensuring that over 300 youth were trained through vocational and empowerment programs, while more than 280 university scholarships were awarded to students from host communities.