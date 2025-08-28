Heirs Energies Reactivated Over 100 Dormant Wells Within 100 Days – CFO

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Heirs Energies Limited, Mr. Samuel Nwanze, has announced that the company reactivated over 100 dormant wells and ramped up production within 100 days of operations.

He said the company successfully transformed Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 from an underperforming asset plagued by oil theft into a high-performing field, now achieving over 95–100% terminal delivery.

Speaking during a media parley in Lagos on Thursday, Nwanze highlighted Heirs Energies’ strategic focus on gas, including the commissioning of the Agbada Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Plant and the scale-up of gas production to over 100 MMscfd. This, he said, positions the company as a key supplier to the Eastern domestic gas market.

Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr. Osa Igiehon, also addressed Nigeria’s energy security challenges, brownfield turnaround strategies, and the role of indigenous players in driving sector growth. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, value creation, sustainability, and community development, guided by Africapitalist principles.

Chidimma Ugbojiaku, Manager of External and Government Relations at Heirs Energies, further explained the company’s Africapitalism-driven approach in a statement.

According to the statement, Heirs Energies’ philosophy is anchored on building businesses that deliver both social and economic impact, demonstrated through local content development, indigenous leadership, and community-focused initiatives.

The company, described as wholly Nigerian and globally compliant, has achieved over 1.5 million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours. It has also trained more than 300 youths through vocational and empowerment programs, awarded over 280 university scholarships to students from host communities, and conducted medical outreach programs reaching more than 20,000 individuals.

The statement added that Heirs Energies has rehabilitated 4,500 sqm of roads across host locations, distributed anti-malaria drugs and health kits, and empowered over 1,000 Rivers State indigenes through its partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its Pan-African growth vision, with expansion plans into Namibia, Senegal, Angola, and other African energy markets, leveraging its Brownfield Excellence (BFE) model and indigenous expertise to drive transformation.