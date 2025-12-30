Heirs Energies Gets $750m Afreximbank Financial Deal

Heirs Energies Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has executed a $750 million financing with the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The transaction was concluded at a signing ceremony in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday by Manager, External & Government Relations, Heirs Energies Ltd, Chidimma Ugbojiaku. The statement explained that Chairman of Heirs Energies, Mr Tony Elumelu, and President/Chairman of Afreximbank, Dr George Elombi, attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Elumelu said: “This transaction is a powerful affirmation of what African enterprise can achieve when backed by disciplined execution and long-term African capital.

It reflects the successful journey Heirs Energies has taken – from turnaround to growth – and reinforces our belief in African capital working for African businesses. This is Africa financing Africa’s future.” Elombi stated: “Afreximbank is proud to support Heirs Energies at this pivotal stage of its growth.

This financing reflects our confidence in the Company’s leadership, governance, and asset base, and aligns with our mandate to support African champions that are driving sustainable economic transformation across the continent.”

The statement said the transaction represented one of the largest financings secured by an indigenous African energy company and demonstrates lender confidence in Heirs Energies’ operating performance, governance standards, proprietary brownfield excellence capability, and long-term growth trajectory.

It added that since assuming operatorship of OML 17, Heirs Energies had delivered a disciplined transformation programme, focused on restoring production, strengthening asset integrity, and improving operational efficiency.

It explained that through targeted brownfield interventions and infrastructure optimisation, the company has successfully transitioned from acquisition-led financing to a capital structure aligned with the long-term development profile of its reserves.

“Oil and gas production has doubled, from an acquisition production level of 25,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d). Today, OML-17 produces over 50,000 bopd and 120 mmscf/d.

All the gas production goes into the Nigerian domestic gas market and has been catalytic for power generation in Nigeria. Community relations have been transformed and the highest standards of health and safety implemented.

“The Afreximbank facility will accelerate field development, optimise production, and allow Heirs Energies to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities, while maintaining disciplined capital management,” the statement added.