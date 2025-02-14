Heirs Energies Doubles Hydrocarbon Production To Over 60,000b/d

Share

…Bags “Independent Company of the Year” at SAIPEC 2025

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has said within four years it taking over OML 17 it has doubled hydrocarbon production to over 60,000 barrels per day.

It added that it reactivated more than 60 wells in record time, and increased terminal delivery rates from 3% to 90%, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

According to it, the company has also expanded its domestic gas supply, fueling industries, power plants, and communities, solidifying its role in Nigeria’s energy security agenda.

These were contained in a statement on Friday by the company on its award as the “Independent Company of the Year” at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025.

According to the statement this recognition highlights Heirs Energies’ commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and production growth, reinforcing its position as a leader in Africa’s energy sector.

It added that the award is a validation of Heirs Energies’ belief that Africa’s energy future will be defined by action, not just dialogue.

Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, while speaking on the award reaffirmed that the achievement serves as a stimulant for more progress.

He said that challenges in the sector are not obstacles but opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and bold execution.

He further reiterated the company’s commitment to optimizing production and ensuring that every molecule of energy contributes to Africa’s economic and industrial growth.

According to the statement, this milestone also reflects the strong partnerships Heirs Energies has built with regulators, JV partners, host communities, and government agencies.

“The company remains dedicated to sharing its expertise in brownfield engineering, contributing to the growth of the broader industry.

It explained that SAIPEC, hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) in collaboration with African and global partners, is Sub-Saharan Africa’s premier petroleum exhibition and conference, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors.

It added that the “Independent Company of the Year” award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional operational efficiency, innovation, and impact on Africa’s energy development.

“This recognition cements Heirs Energies’ position as a transformational force in the industry, driving production growth, operational excellence, sustainability, and energy sufficiency for Africa’s future.

“Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa,” the statement added.

