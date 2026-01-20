Heirs Energies Doubles Gas Production To Over 120 MMSCF/d

Heirs Energies has said that it has doubled gas production from under 50 MMSCF/d to over 120 MMSCF/d, tripling gas supplied into the domestic market from 30MMSCF/d to over 100 MMSCF/d and enabling electricity generation to grow from less than100 MW to over 325 MW.

It added that it has sustainably doubled oil production from less than 25 kbopd to over 50 kbopd, supporting Nigeria’s energy security.

These were contained in a statement on the five years since Heirs Energies assumed operatorship of OML 17, and took responsibility for one of Nigeria’s most complex brownfield assets and committing to steward it with discipline, resilience, and long-term intent.

According to the statement, Heirs Energies was built on a clear conviction: that African capital, leadership, and expertise can responsibly operate strategic energy assets, deliver performance, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

It explained that over the past five years, that conviction has been tested-and proven-through execution. Giving a snapshot of some of the milestones that have defined the company’s first five years, it stated that Heirs Energies acquired 45% of OML 17 on 15 January 2021 for $1 billion and assumed operatorship ahead of plan on 1 July 2021.

It stated that the company has operated safely since inception with zero fatalities and no Lost Time Injuries (LTI), underpinned by its proprietary safety culture, “Everyone is a Safety Officer.”

According to the statement, Heirs Energies achieved growth without drilling new wells or building new facilities, through rigorous restoration of legacy assets using its proprietary Brownfield Excellence methodology, including the reactivation of approximately 100 dormant wells and sustained operation of 65-year-old pumps at over 85 per cent uptime.

It stated that it catalysed a country-level response to crude oil theft, contributing to a dramatic recovery in terminal delivery from as low as three per cent in December 2021 to over 95 per cent since 2025.

It added that it ranked among top operators in Nigeria that delivered the highest oil production increase between 2020–2024, while remaining one of the top three lowest-cost operators.

On financial discipline and credibility, it stated that it established a strong track record with local, regional, and global lenders, fulfilling all lending obligations without fail, culminating in a $750 million refinancing with Afreximbank.