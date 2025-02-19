Heirs Energies Convenes Titans To Drive Nigeria’s Oil Production Growth

Share

Heirs Energies, Africa’s foremost indigenous energy champion, will host the 2025 Heirs Energies Leadership Forum: Industry Leaders Discourse (ILD) tomorrow, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. This high-level convening unites government decisionmakers, global energy CEOs, and sector pioneers to forge actionable strategies for accelerating Nigeria’s oil production growth.

The forum, themed “Nigeria’s Oil Production Growth Roadmap – Acceleration Imperatives,” will feature distinguished speakers including Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Commission Executive, NUPRC; Adewale Adeyemo-Bero, Chairman, OPEC Board of Governors and CEO of First E&P; and Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energy Plc.

The session will be moderated by Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies. With Nigeria targeting oil production of 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2025 and 2.7 million bpd by 2027, the discussion will address critical industry challenges while exploring opportunities for innovation and local industry leadership.

The increasing role of Nigerian Independent Companies (NICs) in the sector will be a focal point, particularly as asset ownership transitions from International Oil Companies (IOCs) to local operators. “Nigeria’s energy future cannot wait,” says Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies.

“Through bold collaboration, we can transform challenges into opportunities – ramping up production, attracting investment, and powering sustainable development,” he added. The forum will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM, followed by the panel discussion at 6:00 PM, and conclude with an exclusive networking dinner.

The event will be livestreamed by Arise News and TVC to ensure broad access to these important discussions. Heirs Energies continues to champion operational excellence, innovation, and local capacity development in Africa’s energy sector, driving energy sufficiency and economic transformation across the continent.

