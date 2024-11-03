Heirs Energies Committed To Driving Sustainable Energy Solutions – CEO

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has said the company is committed to driving sustainable energy solutions that power growth in Nigeria and Africa’s growth.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration in shaping a sustainable energy future.

He further reaffirmed Heirs Energies’ commitment to driving progress in Africa’s energy sector.

These were contained in a statement on Sunday to announce Heirs Energies’ participation in the prestigious African Energy Week (AEW) 2024, taking place from November 4-8 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The statement was titled: “Heirs Energies CEO to Showcase African Energy Leadership at African Energy Week 2024.”

Osa said: “Our participation in African Energy Week 2024 shows our dedication to collaborating with stakeholders across the continent to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential and address global energy security challenges.”

According to the statement, Osa will represent Heirs Energies, the leading integrated energy company in Africa at this pivotal gathering of energy stakeholders across the continent and beyond.

The statement explained that AEW 2024, centred on the theme “Investment in African Energies: Energy Growth Through Enabling Environment,” will bring together high-level government officials, industry leaders, and international investors to shape the future of Africa’s energy sector.

According to the statement, Osa will participate in several key sessions, including a fireside chat on “Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future: Challenges, Strategies, and Opportunities in the Upstream Sector.”

The statement added that he will participate in a panel discussion on opportunities for Nigerian independent operators and an exclusive roundtable on Africa’s green energy future, sharing Heirs Energies’ vision for African energy development.

It added the event will feature prominent attendees including heads of state, ministers of energy and petroleum resources from various African countries, global energy leaders, and executives from major international organizations.

It also said that Heirs Energies’ involvement in AEW 2024 reflects its position as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape and its commitment to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and sustainable development across the continent.

According to the statement, Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company.

It added that it is committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa,” it said.

Share

Please follow and like us: