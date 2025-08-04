Heirs Energies CEO To Advocate For Energy Sufficiency

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has said that African-owned companies can responsibly manage the oil and gas assets, apply world-class standards, and deliver shared prosperity.

He said: “At Heirs Energies, we believe Africa’s exploration future will be written in two stories: frontier plays waiting to be unlocked, and brownfield excellence – the careful stewardship of fields that have been producing for decades.

“Our focus is to show that African-owned companies can responsibly manage these assets, apply world-class standards, and deliver shared prosperity.

““Every molecule must count – not just for production, but for powering homes, fueling industry, and setting a benchmark for what indigenous operators can achieve.”

These were contained in a statement by the company on Monday announcing that Igiehon, will represent the company at the 2025 U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place on August 6–7, 2025 at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.

It added that the Forum will bring together U.S. and African policymakers, financiers, and private sector leaders to discuss investment, innovation, and partnerships shaping Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

According to it, Osa will deliver an Executive Insight and participate in the Explorers Town Hall session, sharing Heirs Energies’ perspective on how Africa can unlock its full energy potential responsibly and sustainably.

It further stated that Heirs Energies’ participation will spotlight its bold agenda: driving Africa’s transition from energy deficiency to energy sufficiency.

It added that with operations spanning across the Oil and Gas value chain, the company is investing in infrastructure and innovation to deliver reliable energy for homes, industries, and communities.

The statement stressed that underpinning this approach is the Africapitalism philosophy of Heirs Holdings, Heirs Energies’ parent company – the belief that the private sector must lead Africa’s development by investing for both economic and social returns.

It stated that at the Forum, Heirs Energies will demonstrate how this principle translates into tangible action: responsible brownfield management, gas monetization, and partnerships that empower local capacity while attracting global collaboration.

According to it, the company is also advancing gas commercialisation efforts, supplying gas to three power plants in Eastern Nigeria, while steadily building the infrastructure to further support Nigeria’s electrification drive.

The statement explained that the U.S.-Africa Energy Forum will focus on creating an enabling environment for investment across hydrocarbons, gas, and renewables.

It stated that Heirs Energies’ participation signals its commitment to partnerships that can deliver energy security for Africa while aligning with global sustainability goals

“Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa,” it added.