HEIRS Energies CEO To Advocate For Energy Sufficiency

Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has said that African-owned companies can responsibly manage the oil and gas assets, apply world-class standards, and deliver shared prosperity.

He said: “At Heirs Energies, we believe Africa’s exploration future will be written in two stories: frontier plays waiting to be unlocked, and brownfield excellence – the careful stewardship of fields that have been producing for decades.

“Our focus is to show that African-owned companies can responsibly manage these assets, apply world-class standards, and deliver shared prosperity.

“Every molecule must count – not just for production, but for powering homes, fueling industry, and setting a benchmark for what indigenous operators can achieve.”

These were contained in a statement by the company yesterday announcing that Igiehon, will represent the company at the 2025 US-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place on August 6–7, 2025 at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.

It added that the Forum will bring together U.S. and African policymakers, financiers, and private sector leaders to discuss investment, innovation, and partnerships shaping Africa’s evolving energy landscape.