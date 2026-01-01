Heirs Energies Acquires 20.07% Stake In Seplat Energy In $500m Deal

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has acquired the entire 20.07 per cent equity stake (120.4 million ordinary shares) previously held by Maurel & Prom S.A. in Seplat Energy Plc (Seplat Energy) at a price of GBP3.05 pence per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $500 million.

The acquisition represents a further milestone in Heirs Energies’ long-term strategy to strengthen indigenous participation in strategic assets and accelerate sustainable energy development and security for Nigeria and Africa.

These were contained in a statement yesterday by Manager, External & Government Relations, Heir Energies Ltd, Chidimma Ugbojiaku. Commenting on the transaction, Chairman of Heirs Energies, Tony Elumelu, said: “This acquisition reflects our strong belief inAfrica’s ability to own, develop, and responsibly manage its strategic resources.

“It is a long-term investment in Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy future, and aligns with our mission to drive energy security, industrialization, and shared prosperity.

“Seplat Energy has built a resilient, well-governed platform with compelling long term prospects, and we are pleased to support its continued growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”

The statement added that the landmark achievement was supported by two leading African financial institutions—Afreximbank and AFC—further demonstrating Africa’s capacity to finance its own deals.

The statement further read: “Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on safe operations, innovation driven growth, environmental responsibility, and creating shared prosperity for all stakeholders, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.”