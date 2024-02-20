Heineken’s ‘Cheers to Real Hardcore Fans’ lights up UCL night

Heineken’s “Cheers to The Real Hardcore Fans” campaign has been a smash hit since its launch, adding another layer of excitement to Champions League football. As the action resumes this week, the spotlight shines on four crucial battles where passion, tactics, and the true “Real Hardcore Fans” will collide.

The City of Naples in Italy takes centre stage with two intriguing fixtures in Milan and Naples. Serie A leaders Inter Milan will be hoping for the best of outings against familiar foes Atletico Madrid, while Napoli faces fellow strugglers and former champions, FC Barcelona. Italy is known for its passionate supporters, and H e i n e k e n ‘ s c a m p a i g n aims to shatter stereotypes and celebrate the true spirit of “hardcore” fandom, sometimes misrepresented by negativity. Inter and Atletico will showcase their traditionally strong defences against potent attacks.