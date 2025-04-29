Heineken Unites Nigeria’s ‘Hardcore Fans’ For Champions League Semis

Share

As the UEFA Champions League reaches its highly anticipated semi-final stage, Heineken reinforces its commitment to football fans through its global campaign, “Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans.”

In Nigeria, the initiative celebrates the dedication and enthusiasm of supporters and loyal consumers with premium match-viewing experiences in multiple cities.

Building on the momentum from the quarterfinals, Heineken is hosting large-scale semi-final viewing events in Port Harcourt, Aba, Lagos and Abuja.

The matches—featuring European heavyweights Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona, and Inter Milan—are being screened at top venues, such as the Olympic Stadium, where fans are treated to immersive foot – ball-themed entertainment.

The events feature interactive fan zones, augmented reality experiences, exclusive Heineken merchandise, and live DJ performances designed to recreate the atmosphere of a UEFA Champions League night.

Launched earlier this year again, “Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans” acknowledges the everyday supporters who define Nigeria’s vibrant football culture—from viewing centre regulars and late-night match watchers to the street commentators who bring every fixture to life.”

Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager – Premium Beer, Nigerian Breweries, described the campaign as a tribute to the authenticity of Nigerian fandom.

Share