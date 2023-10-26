Alcoholic beverage company, Heineken has reported a decrease in the sales volume of its product in Nigeria and South Africa in its third-quarter report along with its forecasts for 2024.

The company revealed that despite demand slowing in many areas as inflation hits, it made more money in the third quarter of the year as a result of increased prices.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dolf Van Den Brink in a statement issued on Thursday said that the company’s output for Africa, the Middle East, and Europe was impacted by drops in volume from South Africa and Nigeria.

“We returned to volume growth in the Americas, with strong performances in Brazil and Mexico,” the CEO’s statement adds. Asia Pacific steadily improved despite Vietnam’s continued problems.

READ ALSO:

The decreases in volume in South Africa and Nigeria affected the region of Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

The company said that low single-digit growth in net revenue was caused by currency devaluation and inflation. Maltina without alcohol continued to lead the market during the third quarter.

In Nigeria, net revenue (beia) increased naturally by a low single digit, primarily due to pricing adjustments made to somewhat offset notable inflation and currency devaluation. In the 1920s, overall volume fell behind the market.

“The impact of structural economic reforms and inflation continued to put significant pressure on consumers’ spending power, which disproportionately affected our premium portfolio.

The top non-alcoholic malt offering, Maltina, continued to perform noticeably better than the market and widely held volume despite these difficult circumstances.

On a like-for-like basis, Heineken reported a 4.2% drop in beer volumes for the July–September quarter. All areas saw reductions, with the exception of the Americas.

But before one-time factors, the company’s net revenue increased by 4.5%.

These figures were in line with market forecasts, as analysts polled by the company predicted a 4.8% increase in revenue and a 4.3% decline in volumes.

Heineken reiterated its earlier estimate for 2023, predicting a range of zero to a mid-single-digit percentage increase in operational profit growth.

Despite a drop in volume globally, the company’s revenue increased by 4.5% to €9.6 billion for the quarter.

It also mentioned that revenues were negatively impacted by currency devaluation in African nations by €397 million, but part of the losses were offset by a strong peso in Mexico.

According to the statement, “A stronger Mexican Peso helped offset some of the €397 million (YTD: €488 million) revenue impact caused by currency translation, which was primarily caused by the devaluation of African currencies.”

The integration of Distell and Namibian Breweries was the primary source of the €276 million (YTD: €507 million) contribution from consolidation effects.