Heineken Redefines Football Fandom With New Campaign

Heineken is once again redefining the football fan experience as it kicks off the UEFA Champions League knockout stages in Nigeria with its exciting campaign, ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans’ – a bold continuation of its global Fresher Football platform.

This campaign is a witty and heartfelt tribute to the real MVPs of the game: the fans who live and breathe football in their unique ways.

The campaign seeks to reclaim the term “hardcore fan” from stereotypes, instead spotlighting the vibrant and passionate fans who support their favourite teams with heart, humour, and a lot of hustle — from the roadside viewing centres to street corner commentary sessions.

Speaking on the campaign, Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager, Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “Nigerians have always been among the most passionate football fans in the world. Whether it is waking up at odd hours to catch matches, decorating neighbourhood bars in club colours, or analysing every touch and pass with precision, we show up with unmatched spirit.

With ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans,’ Heineken is honouring the diversity, devotion, and humour of Nigerian fans while creating spaces for them to enjoy the UEFA Champions League in a premium, inclusive, and exciting way.”

To bring this message home, Heineken will hold exciting match-viewing experiences across key Nigerian cities during the UEFA Champions League knockout games, offering fans unforgettable nights of football, camaraderie, refreshments and lots of exciting prizes.

