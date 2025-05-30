Heineken Lights Up UCL Final Night Across Nigeria

Share

As football fans around the globe count down to the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Heineken is bringing the excitement closer to home for Nigerians.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the premium beer brand will host a series of vibrant viewing experiences across Nigeria, turning the final into a night of football, fun, and festivity.

Tagged ‘On Night, One Game, and One Epic Experience,’ the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, leads the pack for a special viewing experience, with stylish Terraform Lounge in Lekki, as well as lively places like Rhapsody’s and Bheerhugz in Ikeja, Lagos.

Fans will enjoy the final in a festive atmosphere. Casper & Gambini, as well as Ghosts & Spirit Lounge in Abule Egba, are also pencilled for the electrifying atmosphere.

Other cities are also in for a treat. In Abuja, the luxurious Transcorp Hilton will be buzzing. Port Harcourt fans can gather at Piano Lounge and Lesuuka Night Club. Football lovers in Benin City will head to 130 Degrees, while those in Asaba can join the fun at Best Western Elomaz Hotel.

Aba will be rocking at Oris Bar and Lounge, Enugu fans can enjoy the game at David’s Hill, and Jos residents will gather at Jos Park City. At these locations, Heineken is going beyond just showing the match.

Guests will enjoy good music from top DJs, tasty food, and refreshing Heineken beer. There will also be fun games, exciting giveaways, and a chance to win special prizes.

