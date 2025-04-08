Heineken Extends ‘Cheers To Hardcore Fans’ Campaign As Champions League Hits Crucial Stage

Share

The UEFA Champions League is reaching its most exciting stage, with the second-leg matches of the Round of 16 underway.

While the tournament has introduced a new format this season, the excitement, passion, and surprises remain the same.

As teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals, Heineken is extending its “Cheers to Hardcore Fans” campaign— celebrating the dedication and love that true supporters bring to the game.

This season’s Champions League has been tougher than ever, starting with intense qualifiers, a challenging league stage, and highstakes playoff matches.

Now, after the first-leg games of the Round of 16, the final eight teams will soon be decided. Fans have already witnessed big moments—Liverpool’s dominance, Barcelona’s strong form, and the shocking early exit of Manchester City.

But through every victory and upset, one thing has remained the same: hardcore fans standing by their teams, just like they stand by Heineken on matchdays.

“Heineken understands what it means to be a real fan,” says, the Portfolio Manager of Alcoholic Drinks at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko “Whether your team is winning or struggling, true fans never stop believing.

That’s why Cheers to Hardcore Fans is not just a campaign—it’s a celebration of those who live for football.” The Cheers to Hardcore Fans campaign challenges old ideas about what it means to be a “hardcore” fan.

Instead of focusing on aggression or negativity, Heineken is highlighting the love, commitment, and fun traditions that make football so special.

From the fan who wears the same lucky shirt every game to the one who never misses a match, Heineken is toasting to all kinds of supporters. This season, Heineken is also emphasising inclusivity and diversity in football.

