Heineken Boss Steps Down As Beer Sales Fall

The boss of one of the world’s largest beer brands, Heineken, is stepping down after six years as the firm battles falling beer sales. Dolf van den Brink said the Dutch brewer, which also makes pub favourites Birra Moretti and Cruzcampo, had been marked by “significant change” in recent years.

The firm has been contending with drinkers switching to no or low-alcohol choices, as well as rising prices that have increased its costs and squeezed customer budgets.

Heineken issued a profit warning in October, after reporting a 2.3% drop in beer volumes for the year to date, with particularly weak performances in key markets such as Europe and the US, reports the BBC.