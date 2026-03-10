Heineken Activates ‘Fans Have More Friends’ Campaign For Champions League

As the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 kicks off, Heineken is placing shared fan experiences at the centre of the action in Nigeria through its global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign.

To mark the knockout stage, Heineken is hosting premium match-viewing experiences at select locations, including GreenHouse at 6, Olu Holloway Road, Ikoyi and Hunger Games at 31, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, on match days today and tomorrow.

Beyond the big screens and high-definition match coverage, fans can expect live music sets, ice-cold Heineken served throughout the night, interactive “predict and win” games, and opportunities to walk away with premium Heineken merchandise.

The goal, according to organisers, is to create more than just a viewing party — but a full match-night celebration that blends football, music and friendship in one space. Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the initiative reflects how deeply football is woven into Nigeria’s social culture.

“In Nigeria, Champions League nights are about connection,” she said. “Friends come together, strangers become friends, and everyone shares the same emotions from kick-off to the final whistle.

Through Heineken’s ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform; we are celebrating that spirit of togetherness.” While Heineken sets the atmosphere off the pitch, the drama now moves to the field, with this year’s Round of 16 ties expected to deliver fireworks.