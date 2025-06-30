Heighten Security At PDP Headquarters Ahead Of NEC Meeting

There is a heightened security presence at Wadata Plaza, the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, as armed policemen were deployed ahead of the party’s crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Monday, June 30.

New Telegraph gathered that the police were sent to prevent the proposed Expanded Caucus Meeting from taking place.

However, some staff members of the party were allowed to go into the premises of the secretariat without any resistance from the police.