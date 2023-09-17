Heidenheim Won First Ever Bundesliga Game

Heidenheim won their first-ever Bundesliga game on the day Frank Schmidt became the longest-serving manager in German history.

Schmidt took over his side on this day in 2007 when they were in the fifth tier, leading them to four promotions and now a first top-flight campaign.

Heidenheim beat Werder Bremen, with on-loan Eren Dinkci scoring twice against his parent club.

The hosts had let a 2-0 half-time lead slip to 2-2 but ended up winning 4-2.

Tim Kleindienst’s penalty gave them an early lead, with Dinkci, on a season-long loan from Bremen, doubling the advantage.