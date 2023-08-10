Heeding AFO Warnings To Prevent Repeat Flood Disasters Across The Country

In 2022, many parts of the country witnessed unprecedented flood disasters, rendering communities non- habitable and many inhabitants homeless, becoming squatters in internally displaced persons camps. In this piece, ADEYINKA ADENIJI warns against disobeying experts’ warnings on flooding, and unnecessary disasters

Flooding and effects

Flooding is either nature occasioned or man-induced. Environmental violations like reclamation or deforestation; environmental corruption; urbanisation and unethical interactions like carbon emission and unscrupulous mining activities are among the major factors that aggravate the severity of the resultant human and economic losses from flooding.

Regrettably, floods, like fire outbreaks, marks the saddening launch into social and economic destitution of survivors, whether as individuals or corporate entities. Post-disaster assessment reports, the world over show that, economies, business concerns and families are left counting losses running into hundreds of billions after every event of flooding. While pecuniary values are unascertainable.

One of the most devastating disasters known to man, the value of loss to flooding has continued to aggravate year in and year out. This is despite the huge budgetary commitment to the battle of flood prevention and loss minimisation efforts by governments.

Major causes

Over the years, observers have established factors like; inadequate preparations, shortage, or non-availability of flood mitigation infrastructures, irresponsible sewage disposal culture, scarce natural resources, lack of proper urbanisation framework and non-enforcement of and adherence to them where available, and corruption, among others, have contributed to the enthronement of flooding as another regrettable annual ritual of wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria.

All over the world, and most especially in developing regions, millions of persons are sacked from their homes yearly due to total and partial destruction by torrential rainwaters. Many more were displaced for months and left in some of the most dehumanising humanitarian concerns. While hundreds of thousands are sadly kept in refugee camps for as long as nature tarries before help came.

It is an ‘inescapable’ phenomenon that comes with serious consequences for human populations, including loss of life and injury, causes contamination of water bodies, and contributes to the spread of waterborne diseases. It also creates food crises as farmlands are washed off by surging overflowing bodies of water after heavy downpours.

This limits aggregate farm outputs and also causes loss of investment in the all-affecting agro-allied value chain Due to the nature of factors prompting its occurrences, it may be completely challenging to prevent or eliminate the destructive phenomenon, but effective mitigation and loss prevention mechanisms have proven to not only be sufficient in minimising the tally of casualties, but their efficiency in reducing destructive im- pacts on the ecosystem is also not contestable.

Challenges to prevention

While the availability of financial resources is key to effective flood prevention, mitigation, risk management, and minimisation; geo data gathering and application, which are not lacking in Nigeria are of equal essence. To this extent, the existence of agencies with responsibility for meteorology and hydrology of flooding in the country becomes a worthwhile effort.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), provides the services required for assessment of Nigeria’s surface and groundwater resources in terms of quantity, quality, distribution, and availability in terms and space for efficient and sustainable management of water resources.

Just as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), is saddled with a mandate to “observe, analyse, and timely and accurately report weather and climate information for all aspects of socio-economic development and the safety of lives and property which includes health.”

The Annual Flood Outlook

Functioning severally and jointly as part of their operating mandates, NIHSA and NIMeT publish scientific papers in the various branches of meteorology and hydrology in support of sustainable socio-economic activities of the country. One such document is the Annual Flooding Outlook (AFO) AFO is the official weather forecast document published yearly through the combined efforts of the duo of NIHSA and NIMet.

It provides useful information and offers actionable advisories about the expected flood conditions in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over a year. In preparing an AFO, experts take into account various factors such as precipitation patterns, water levels in rivers or reservoirs, soil moisture conditions, and historical flood data among other indices.

With the availability of an outlook, authorities, and communities are presented with a better understanding of the potential flood risks and are expected to make informed decisions regarding flood preparedness, emergency response, and mitigation measures. Expectedly, governments and other stakeholders have acknowledged and made efforts at responding to every release of the annual flood forecast document.

Governments at all levels have done this by embarking on various efforts geared toward controlling the flood crisis. This inadvertently places on all stakeholders including governments a burden of strict adherence to warnings and expert advisories in preparation for each rainy season. Particularly, considering the huge constitutional, humanitarian and political responsibility of safeguarding the socio-economic welfare of citizens.

Regrettably, the annual supply of accurate weather forecast documents by these relevant research and advisory bodies, nonetheless, has neither regulated flood levels and guaranteed safety during crisis nor ensured the minimisation of attendant losses yearly. Thus, the suspicion of a missing link between the acclaimed provisions of the much-needed information required for formulating informed and workable flood control policies and the manner of approach of authorities in efforts at controlling the frequency and magnitude of occurrences and the peculiarity of the growing spate of the flood crisis.

This underlines a need for a reappraisal of how policies are deployed in addressing issues around an unpredictably dynamic phenomenon such as flooding. The AFO represents one of the most impactful endeavours that justify huge budgetary allocations, subventions, and aids allocated to the two relevant agencies. Consequent to this, analysts have now concluded that anti-flooding policy formulators and executors in the country cannot be safely excused from complicity for the partially avoidable incessant destruction of lives and properties that come with flooding.

Regrettably, the established reliability of the AFO, which is evidenced through back-to-back pinhole accuracy of outcomes over the years, can only be said to have made but a negligible impact in preventing the occurrence of floods. For instance, NIHSA and NIMeT in the AFO 2022, which was released on 17th January, 2022, had predicted that at least 32 states out of a total of 36 would witness severe flood disasters.

At the end of October that year, the prediction had manifested in full. The number of internally displaced persons, the value of goods and properties destroyed, and the several days it took the water to recede and allow people back to normal living are a testament to the accuracy of the forecast. Manifestly, numerous post-incident analyses and reports on flooding, an example of which was released by another government office, the National Agricultural Extension Research Liaison Services (NAESRLS) now serves as one of many official self-attestations to the integrity of the Annual Flood Outlook.

NAESRLS records revealed among other things, that agricultural-related losses in 2018 amounted to about N700billion. True to the prediction released on 20th January, 2022, all states across the federation were affected with hundreds of communities submerged under rain floods for days. Transport and other public infrastructure were hit, leading to a food crisis as predicted. Lives were lost under bizarre conditions as many people were swept away in moving vehicles.

Learning from the past

Similarly, the 2023 AFO, which was released in January, is being followed up with various activities including partnership with states and other stakeholders to stump compliance with expert recommendations contained in the document. However, customarily, the spate and dimension of flash floods witnessed across the length and breadth of the country since the beginning of the year is another testament to the fact that flood predictions will also come to pass like those preceding it.

Inexplicably, the availability of a credible periodical flood outlook has made only an un- noticeable difference in the value of wealth lost to flood yearly. The spate, magnitude, and dimension of resultant losses – both economic and human – incurred annually at the coming of each season now casts aspersions of negligence on the part of those saddled with the responsibility of formulating or executing well-advised flood-mitigation policies based on the established credibility of NISHA and NIMeT.

In a presentation before the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Moham- mad Mahmood, earlier in the year, Professor Emmanuel Ikani affirmed official unprepared- ness and the lack of adequate flood mitigation mechanisms. He also highlighted the need for governments at all levels and the entire public to take the issue of flooding more seriously. Also, Ikani’s account of the disaster, as rendered, underlines crunch- ing outcomes on national productivity.

In Lagos State, as a result of the 2022 disaster that was estimated to have displaced over 200,000 people nationwide, those who lived on flood paths learned a great lesson about how not to live close to a canal. Apart from being sacked from their houses and their economic life deteriorating in the process, the gory sight of acquaintances being carried away by angry rainwater will remain a great violation of mental health.

A middle-aged man around Oko Oba Agege, close to the Lagos abattoir where a commercial tricycle, popularly called “Keke Napep” was swept away with 5 passengers including the rider, said he can never forget how his friend underrated the strength of the water and got killed while trying to help other victims. While it may be challenging to completely prevent or eliminate flooding, measures can be taken to mitigate its impact.

Analysts have suggested ways in which the government may achieve effective management of flooding. This is like the phenomenon witnessed in many states of the country in 2022, when flooding took control of many communities across several states including Anambra, Delta, Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers among others when many resident had to be moved to different camps for their own safety. This year, experts fear that unless urgent action and caution is taken, there may be a repeat of similar flood disasters across many states of the country.

Fears of extinction of Aiyetoro

They cite the case of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, where many had expressed fears of its extinction following a rise in sea level, pushing water into the coaster community, creating concerns that it is drifting towards disappearance from the surface of the earth due to the incessant sea incursion that have rendered many of the resident homeless while properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

The yearly erosion have wiped out businesses in the environment while the trace of human existence was reducing by the day, making many people to express fears that the community may cease to exist in few years if steps are not taken by the government to address the plight of the people. The people and residents of the coastal community have been fleeing the town following the recent incursion of the Atlantic Ocean that ravaged the community.

The recent ocean surge which wreaked havoc on the community de- stroyed properties worth millions of naira, and rendered many of the people homeless. A member of Aiyetoro youth congress, Emmanuel Aralu, noted that more than half of the land of the community have been washed away by the ocean surge. Aralu said more than 200 homes were affected during the latest surge which affected the entire community.

Aralu said the surge has become an annual occurrence which successive government had failed to attend to, saying hundreds of homes and properties including schools, and hospitals, business centers had been destroyed with several people displaced by the ocean surge. He said the recent surge had rendered many landlords homeless while many of the residents of the community had relocated to the neighboring communities.

According to him, all efforts to draw the attention of the state and Federal Government to address the yearly surge had failed saying, “government has abandoned the community to be at the mercy of ecological disasters.” His words; “The ocean surge has been threatening the existence of Aiyetoro community and this had been happening for the past 20 years, the level of destruction cannot be quantified again.

From 2015 till date, the community has lost over 10 kilometers of the landscape to the ravaging sea surge. This time around no fewer than 500 to 700 buildings has been destroyed or washed off with properties worth millions of naira washed away. We have cried to the state and Federal Government but all efforts to get government attention have been abortive.”

Concern

In correspondence with New Telegraph Correspondent, Mr. Kunle Oludapo, an environmentalist and convener of “Sustainability Summit” said policy inconsistency, unethical interaction, lack of relevant regulations, and poor monitoring of operators among other factors as reasons why the Nigerian society has not benefited from the huge resources committed into the two originating offices of NIMET and NIHSA.

“Enforcement of law against violators of environmental laws is weak and most times it is politicized, this is not just a Lagos State thing, but a national challenge. Our laws are obsolete; these laws were promulgated in the 50s and 60s; penalties and fines against offenders are unimaginably very low. Because of this loophole, people contravene the law at will. We need to review and update these laws as soon as possible and make them relevant to our present-day realities.

He also said the government should ur- gently improve upon existing flood control infrastructures, which, he said, “includes the development of effective flood control infrastructure, such as reservoirs, levees, and drainage systems, to manage and redirect excess water. Proper land-use planning and zoning regulations can also help avoid construction in high-risk flood areas.

According to Oludapo, collaboration must exist among government agencies to achieve frisk-free freedom; “Urban planning is another challenge in the state, proper planning is a challenge, and, once we manage to plan, we either do not follow the plan or poorly implement it.

In urban planning, collaborative effort amongst all the stakeholders; government agencies, and citizens is a critical success factor, but what we see in Lagos is the opposite, government agencies work independently of one another and vis-à-vis the citizens. This makes proper implementation and coordination almost unachievable.

Effects of compromises

“Compromises from government/regulatory officials are another related setback, they compromise on established standards and overlook wrongdoings at the altar of corruption. This set the wrong precedence for people to evade the law at will. “Incessant and unregulated sand filling going on in the state is another key contributor, coupled with poor drainage systems within the state. “Allocation of floodplains and wetlands for development is another trigger to this problem of perennial flooding in the state.

Floodplains and wetlands are meant to be preserved, they serve as buffers in the event of flash floods but in Lagos, we have practically destroyed all our floodplains and wetlands at the altar of development and economic gains. “Poor waste management structure within the state is another contributing factor coupled with the inconsistencies of government policies.

On this, Oludapo said, “The current waste management structure is not inclusive, it excludes the informal sector; the cart pushers, and waste scavengers, despite their exclusion they are still very much around. “People still patronise them because of the ineffectiveness of the current structure,” he posited, adding that, “Government should in- integrate them into the existing waste management structure, what is required is to get them and regulate their operations and use them in neighbourhood operations and areas inaccessible to waste trucks.

Oludapo also urged policymakers and executioners to fashion out structures in consonance with societal realities. “For our current structure to work and cater to the growing needs, we must adapt the adopted structure to our realities here. Copying and pasting directly from where we are copying them will not yield the desired results, because our realities are different from theirs.

“Bad human behavioural pattern is another leg to this perennial flooding problem – indiscriminate littering and dumping of wastes and debris into the drains, construction on drainage pathways, blockage of drains, and violation of building codes and regulations He advised that no flood mitigation or minimisation effort will yield results without considering the peculiarities of the Lagos environment.

Being the most populated, most visited state, and the nation’s commercial hub, most flood paths in Lagos are usually clogged, as such become death paths. With about 21 million population according to 2016, “The ever-increasing population of Lagos resulting in land cover modifications (indiscriminate removal of vegetative cover) and depletion of ecosystems in the name of development is another factor giving rise to casualties and losses from flooding.

Lagos is a coastal city and coupled with the problem of Climate Change with attendant heavy torrential rains, Lagos State Government needs to act fast in tackling the problem of incessant flooding in the state by encouraging the planting of more trees and vegetative covers in the state, create more awareness among the citizens through the Community-Based Organizations, Faith-based Organizations, Neighborhood Watch, Landlord and Residence Associations, Traditional Rulers, etc. about the danger of persistent flooding to our city, activate processes to review and update our obsolete environment laws, incorporate the informal sector into the existing waste management structure.

“Also, the government should not pay lip service to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process before signing-on on development projects, reclaiming our wetlands and flood- plains and preserving the same, and prohibiting illegal sand filling and mining in the state with immediate effect. “Above all, effective and all-encompassing urban planning should be the bedrock of effective intervention and preservation of the same to tackle the problem of perennial flooding in the state,” Oludapo concluded.

As it now stands, there is a need for Lagos State, as with other states to speed up work on all uncompleted drainage canals. Moving around Lagos, it could be seen that ongoing works on drainage and canals have been discontinued. Reasons for this are unknown as the government had moved early to praise the populace in July last year, immediately after an incident of flooding that killed many. Even as citizens become apprehensive at each gathering of the cloud. Some residents say they are thinking of relocating while others express helplessness in the face of a fatal phenomenon.