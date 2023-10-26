Hedging Poverty With Strategic Investment Package

In the days ahead, the Federal Government will begin financial disbursement to over 15 million vulnerable Nigerians registered for conditional cash transfer scheme as part of strategic investment to curbing endemic poverty, Abdulwahab Isa reports

President Bola Tinubu’s administration is barely five months old. Needless to say the administration inherited monumental economic challenges. Poverty infliction is deep, the unemployment rate is at a peak, youth restiveness is at a feverish pitch, insecurity is bursting, and infrastructure and essential amenities are in their worst state. In sum, millions of Nigerians live and dwell in poverty, according to a World Bank estimate.

The woes predate the current administration. The challenges stemmed from years of mis-governance by past administrations but made worse by that of Muhammadu Buhari. Subsisting economic challenges, therefore, are a reflection of past years of leadership failure. Today, poverty is in full swing in Nigeria.

Poverty on the prowl

Nigeria, a rich country, is endowed with numerous riches. Regretfully, the resources are beneficial to a few citizens, leaving the majority vulnerable to poverty. The World Bank illustrated the enormity of poverty levels in Nigeria in a data released last year. Titled ‘World Poverty Clock,’ the data showed that 71 million Nigerians were extremely poor. The World Bank poverty data clock isn’t an isolated report.

Nigeria’s deepening poverty level is highlighted in another report by the National Bureau of Statistics’ poverty data. The NBS, in its “Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index,’’ put the number of Nigerians living in poverty at over 133 million. The figure represents 63 per cent of the nation’s population. The report estimated that over half of the population, who are poor cook with dung, wood, or charcoal rather than cleaner energy. It said high deprivations were also apparent in sanitation, lack of access to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing.

The global bank identified sluggish growth, low human capital, labour market weaknesses, and exposure to shocks as impediments holding Nigeria’s poverty reduction back. Speaking to the report’s content, World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, observed: “It is clear that much needs to be done to help lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, including boost- ing health and education, bolstering productive jobs, and expanding social protection.”

The World Bank Country Director suggested a number of options as a way out of the poverty trap. His suggestion pointed to implementing pro-poor initiatives, which requires unlocking fiscal space and reforming expensive subsidies, including fuel subsidies, alongside countervailing measures to protect the poor as reforms are effected. The report suggested three types of deep, long-term reforms that would be required to foster and sustain pro-poor growth and raise Nigerians out of poverty.

They are macroeconomic reforms (including fiscal, trade, and exchange rate policies); policies to boost the productivity of farm and non-farm household enterprises; and improving access to electricity, water, and sanitation while bolstering information and communication technologies. The report suggested that the reforms together could help diversify the economy, invigorate structural transformation, create good, productive jobs, and support social protection programs as well as other redistributive government policies.

In addition, it harped on the urgency of reform implementation in view of rapidly rising Nigeria’s population. The report added that the time had come for the country to seize the opportunity of a rising young population for economic prosperity. Paradoxically, reforms suggested to Nigeria by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are causative agents that sink Nigeria deeper into poverty. Removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the country’s exchange rate, two contentious policies implemented by Tinubu’s administration on coming on board, fuelled the poverty level of Nigerians.

Hedging poverty

President Tinubu came into office barely five months ago. He declared at the outset of his administration to prioritise job creation, food security, and the eradication of extreme poverty. These, he noted, were key aspects of his administration’s economic development model. Declaratively, he pledged on May 29, 2023, that in the coming weeks, his team would publicly detail key aspects of its programme.

Tinubu listed principles that will guide his administration. “We shall remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security, and an end to extreme poverty. “In our administration, women and youth will feature prominently. “Our government will con- tinue to take proactive steps, such as championing a credit culture, to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.”

He underscored the importance of a unified exchange rate and emphasised the need to redirect funds from arbitrage toward meaningful investments. The government has evolved policies aimed at taming poverty among vulnerable Nigerians. One of the poverty-solving tools is the conditional cash transfer scheme. It’s been created to change the lives of millions of Nigerians living in extreme poverty, upgrade their standards of living, and improve the economy.

The government has completed a review of the National Social Register to accommodate more vulnerable Nigerians for cash transfers under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme. In commemoration of the 2023 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, President Tinubu launched the disbursement of N25,000 to 15 million households for three months as a social safety net intervention.

The aim is to mitigate the impact of the recent fuel subsidy removal and help eradicate poverty across the country. The N25, 000, which is billed for starting any moment from now, is to last for three months. On another level, civil servants of the federal government are to enjoy an upward review in salaries. Pending the outcome of the new salary structure being worked out by the Committee, the federal government has approved six months’ salary increments of N35,000 every month.

President Tinubu announced the monthly allowance as part of the measures to cushion the impact of the removal of petrol subsidies. At the level of subnational government, most states are not disposed to implementing the N35,000 one-of-six months’ hardship allowance. While some of the states said they would align with the Federal Government’s N35,000 wage award for its workers, others said they had already started paying their workers N10,000, even before the Federal Government award, and would therefore not be bound by the central government’s move.

Taming poverty

A more realistic and inclusive way of addressing poverty will go beyond an ad hoc transfer of N25,000 to 15 million people for three months. Neither the planned salary increments for federal government employees nor the salary increments being planned by select state governments will holistically address the high poverty level of the country.

In a detailed report last year by the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a policy think tank founded by Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it advocated a number of realistic approaches to tackle poverty headlong. It recommended, amongst others, increased spending in education and healthcare and the abolition of the Land Use Act as viable solutions to lift over 133 million poor Nigerians out of poverty.

IGET’s policy document tagged “Nigeria’s poverty trap—and how to end it” was released as a sequel to the publication of Nigeria’s multidimensional poverty report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which indicated that over 133 million Nigerians live below the poverty line. It refers to the poverty trap as a condition when it is difficult for poor people to escape poverty.

“It also means a system that requires a huge amount of capital for poor people to escape poverty, thereby engendering a situation known as “poverty begets poverty” which suggests that poverty today is the cause of poverty in the future.” The report details methods Nigeria can adopt to eradicate poverty.

“As a top priority, increased and carefully targeted investments in healthcare and education, creating an environment that encourages the creation of jobs in the private sector, bold fiscal reforms to increase government revenue through effective taxation and the elimination of wasteful fuel subsidies while mitigating the potential effects of subsidy removal on already poor citizens, and such other macroeconomic reforms as exchange rate adjustments

“Abolition of the Land Use Act, civil service and security reforms to improve state capacity and gender empowerment, intensified family planning education and services, and resolution of the conflicts (or “silent wars”) in various parts of Nigeria that have caused and exacerbated poverty through internal displacement and decreased food production are all structural changes necessary to enable millions of Nigerians to escape the poverty trap,” the IGET’s report stated.

To frontally address endemic poverty in the country, the government needs to prioritize improvements in power supply, tame insecurity, ensure an uninterrupted academic calendar across institutions of learning, provide affordable health care, and tame corruption in the public sector.

Last line

Unless the government rolls out and dutifully implements a holistic poverty remedial package, the current cosmetic approaches would be a mere drop in the ocean.