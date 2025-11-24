Hedgerow Partners NCDMB To Train Youths On Cost Engineering In Lagos

Hedgerow Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has trained youths on cost engineering and quantity surveying in oil and gas projects in Lagos.

The training aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills to manage costs and quantities in oil and gas projects effectively.

The programme focused on imparting industry-relevant skills to strengthen local capacity and enhance employability in the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration between Hedgerow Nigeria Limited and NCDMB underscores their commitment to developing the skills of Nigerian youths and promoting local content development.

The Managing Director of Hedgerow Nigeria Limited, Hilary Ikechukwu, expressed gratitude to NCDMB for providing the opportunity for the training, acknowledging the Board’s efforts in promoting local content development and capacity building.