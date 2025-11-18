New Telegraph

Hedgerow Oil Partners NCDMB To Train Professionals In Cost Engineering

Hedgerow Oil and Gas Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has launched a capacity-building program on Cost Engineering and Quantity Surveying in oil and gas projects.

Held in Lagos, the training aims to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge, ensuring they are job-ready and can effectively contribute to the execution of oil and gas projects.

The initiative also seeks to promote local content development and enhance industry expertise within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, benefiting young professionals and supporting the sector’s overall growth and development.

