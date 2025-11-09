HEDA Urges Tinubu To Reconsider 15% Fuel Import Tariff

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the recently approved 15% ad valorem import tariff on petrol and diesel, warning that its implementation could worsen economic hardships for Nigerians.

In a statement on Sunday, HEDA Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju said that while the tariff aims to protect local refineries and stabilize the downstream oil sector, it could push fuel prices above ₦1,000 per litre, with ripple effects on transportation, production costs, and essential goods.

HEDA acknowledged the government’s intention to boost local refining and reduce import dependency but stressed that such policies must be timed carefully to avoid further burdening citizens already affected by inflation and rising costs.

The group urged the government to suspend the tariff until refining capacity improves and adequate measures are in place to cushion consumers. It also recommended a gradual, inclusive transition involving consultations with civil society, labour unions, and industry stakeholders.

HEDA reaffirmed support for policies promoting clean energy, environmental responsibility, and domestic industrialisation, emphasizing that reforms must be implemented with empathy and a focus on public welfare to maintain trust and ensure success.