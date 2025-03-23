HEDA Urges Tinubu, NUPRC To Hold Shell Accountable For Environmental Cleanup

Share

Following the recently reported approval of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) $2.4 billion divestment of its onshore assets in the Niger Delta to Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to ensure that Shell fulfils its obligations by addressing the environmental devastation it has caused in the Niger Delta before finalizing the divestment.

In a statement issued on Sunday, HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, emphasized that Shell must not be allowed to walk away from decades of environmental degradation, legal liabilities, and social injustices inflicted on host communities.

According to Suraju, reports indicate that the divestment was concluded despite ongoing litigations, a court-ordered injunction barring the sale, and over N500 billion in environmental damages being demanded by affected communities.

He condemned the development, stating: “This blatant disregard for judicial authority not only undermines Nigeria’s legal system but also sets a dangerous precedent where multinational corporations can evade responsibility with impunity.”

Furthermore, Suraju criticized the approval of the transaction without proper consultation with impacted communities, describing it as yet another act of marginalization against local populations whose lives and livelihoods have been severely affected by oil pollution.

He said: “Shell has a long history of environmental infractions in the Niger Delta, leaving communities to suffer the consequences of oil spills, gas flaring, and ecosystem destruction.

“These damages have led to the loss of livelihoods, severe health risks, and the destruction of aquatic and agricultural resources. It is, therefore, unacceptable for Shell to divest its assets without first remediating the affected areas.

“The burden of cleanup and legal liabilities must not be transferred to the incoming Nigerian operators, who may lack the technical and financial capacity to address these longstanding issues.”

Suraju aligned with the concerns raised by host communities, environmental groups, and civil society organizations, all of whom have called for a halt to the sale until Shell takes full responsibility for its environmental footprint.

He stressed: “The Federal Government must prioritize justice over profit by ensuring that Shell and its partners commit to a comprehensive and independently monitored cleanup process before exiting the onshore oil sector.

“Additionally, we are calling on the NUPRC to uphold its regulatory integrity and resist any external pressure that undermines transparency and accountability in the sector.

“The Commission must act in the best interest of the Nigerian people rather than succumb to corporate or political interests.

“The people of the Niger Delta deserve justice, clean water, and a restored environment.

“HEDA Resource Centre stands firmly with affected communities in demanding that Shell cleans up its mess before exiting. The organization pledges to explore all legal and advocacy channels to ensure that this demand is met.”

