HEDA Urges Probe Into N31bn Fraud Allegations Against Ex-Minister

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), an anti-corruption group, has urged the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The anti-graft agency had summoned Umar Farouq for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure in office.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the anti-corruption group emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the N31 billion fraud and misappropriation allegation. He stressed that anyone found guilty must be held accountable.

Referring to the President’s earlier call for a thorough investigation into allegations of financial misconduct within the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Suraju asserted the importance of leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

He highlighted the unfortunate alleged disregard for transparency in the National Social Investment Program, with the open operational policy designed for the agency by the former Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Maryam Uwais, allegedly jettisoned.

Suraju further recalled that HEDA had previously raised concerns about corruption under Sadiya Umar-Farouk, but the authorities failed to address the issue. He also points out HEDA’s past exposure to corrupt activities at the community level within the agency, emphasizing the lack of response to the whistleblowing calls.

He said: “Similarly, we also requested for the breakdown of N535.8 million spent to feed schoolchildren during the COVID-19 lockdown under the Freedom of Information Act, but the then Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq refused to respond to the information sought until the court was approached to seek an order of mandamus compelling the minister to immediately release and made available to it all information and documents requested.

“In addition, an independent investigation and available information revealed that the so-called modified and implemented school feeding programme during the lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic was a scam, cover-up and well-articulated fiction to embezzle public funds.”

Suraju called on the current administration led by President Tinubu not only to investigate and suspend corrupt appointees and staff but also to review the activities of the agency.

According to the statement, this, HEDA believes, is essential for realizing the administration’s Renew Hope Agenda and ensuring the agency operates with integrity and transparency.