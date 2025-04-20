HEDA To X-ray Nigeria’s Judiciary

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has announced plans to spotlight public perception of the judiciary’s role, challenges, and reform demands in Nigeria.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, said in a statement on Sunday that while the judiciary remains the final arbiter of justice, growing concerns about its integrity have sparked vital public discourse.

He stated that the review of the nation’s judiciary will be featured in a new edition of its Leadership Approval Rating (LAR) report, titled “Voices for Justice: A Civic Lens on Nigeria’s Judicial System – Documenting Public Experiences, Opinions & Reform Demands.”

According to the statement, this fifth volume of the LAR initiative provides critical insights into the Nigerian judiciary as a cornerstone of democratic governance and the guardian of citizens’ rights and liberties.

It added that the report explores how the public perceives the judiciary’s performance, especially in light of concerns about corruption, accountability, and access to justice.

Suraju said the report offers a deep and timely analysis of the judiciary’s strengths and shortcomings.

“This publication is a call to action for collective efforts to address issues within the judiciary and restore public confidence. It represents our commitment to amplifying the voices of Nigerians and driving meaningful reforms,” he said.

“Drawing from independent surveys and comprehensive analysis, the publication captures public sentiments and provides actionable recommendations to help rebuild trust in the justice system.

“Notably, HEDA’s Leadership Approval Rating (LAR) initiative empowers Nigerians to evaluate government policies and institutional performance by focusing on key sectors such as health, education, and anti-corruption efforts. The LAR promotes transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.”

He added that the upcoming public presentation of the report is expected to be a landmark event, bringing together stakeholders, media professionals, and reform advocates to shape the future of judicial reforms and governance improvements in Nigeria.

