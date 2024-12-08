HEDA To Address Issues Affecting Nigeria’s Governance, Democracy

Share

…To Hosts Anti-Corruption Conference, Gani Fawehinmi Awards

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has said there is a need to address key issues affecting Nigeria’s governance and democracy.

It added that it is important to promote integrity, accountability, transparency and human rights.

In a statement on Sunday, it said, to that end, it will host two significant events aimed at promoting integrity, accountability, transparency, and human rights.

According to it, these events are scheduled to coincide with International Anti-Corruption and World Human Rights Days.

It said: “The first event, the Conference on International Anti-Corruption Court and Public Presentation of the Compendium on 100 High-Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria, will take place on Monday, December 9, 2024, in Lagos.

“Organized in partnership with Integrity Initiatives International (III), a U.S.-based organization, the conference is themed “Engaging Young Stakeholders in Attaining Global Cooperation in the Fight Against Corruption & Repatriation of Illicit Assets.”

“The day will begin with a symbolic 100-meter Anti-Corruption Walk from Lagos Country Club to the venue at 9:00 AM. The conference will feature a keynote address by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu on “International Legal Mechanisms Towards Global Cooperation in the Fight Against Corruption & Repatriation of Illicit Assets,” with Mrs. Funmi Falana, SAN, as the Chair.”

HEDA added that a major highlight of the event is the public presentation of the 8th edition of the annual compendium on 100 high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria.

According to it, the publication provides detailed information on high-profile corruption cases since 2005, including the parties involved, the nature of the offences, the amounts implicated, and their current status.

It stated that the compendium aims to raise public awareness, push for reforms in the criminal justice system, and emphasize the need for accountability in curbing corruption-induced setbacks in Nigeria’s development.

The statement also said that on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, HEDA will host the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA), an annual event that celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional integrity and contributed significantly to national development.

According to it, the awards, held in honour of the late Senior Advocate of the Masses, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, align with the theme of this year’s World Human Rights Day: “Equality – Reducing Inequalities and Advancing Human Rights.”

It stated that the event will be chaired by Prof. Akin Ibidapo-Obe, with Ms. Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri delivering the award lecture on “Violation of Human Rights & Inequalities: Combating the Duo Threat to Democratic Sustainability.”

“The GFIIA recognizes the importance of maintaining integrity amid challenges and celebrates Fawehinmi’s legacy as a legal luminary and advocate for justice.

“Both events underscore HEDA’s commitment to combating corruption, promoting integrity, and protecting human rights. Media organizations, stakeholders, and the general public are invited to participate in these landmark gatherings,” it added.

Share

Please follow and like us: