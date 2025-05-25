HEDA Sues FG, Oil Giants Over Alleged Unlawful Oil Licence Transfer

Share

The Incorporated Trustees of HEDA Resource Centre have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government, multinational oil companies, and Nigerian government agencies at the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging the legality of a significant oil asset divestment deal.

In suit number FHC/L/CS/850/25, filed by Kunle Adegoke (SAN), HEDA is seeking a court determination on whether the transfer of interests in oil mining lease assets by Eni Societa Per Azioni, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, and Oando PLC complied with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and other relevant regulatory frameworks.

The civil society group alleges that the transaction violated multiple statutory provisions, including the Guidelines for Obtaining Minister’s Consent to Assignment of Interest in Oil and Gas Assets (2021), the Upstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations (2022), the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions Regulations (2023), and the Upstream Petroleum Environmental Remediation Regulations (2024).

The defendants in the suit include the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

HEDA is asking the court to declare the transaction unlawful, invalid, and of no legal effect, asserting that proper legal and environmental procedures were not observed. The organisation also seeks a perpetual injunction restraining the government agencies from recognizing or approving the deal and an order nullifying any ministerial consent already granted.

HEDA’s Chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, stated that the legal action reflects the organisation’s enduring commitment to transparency, environmental justice, and regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

“This suit is about more than a corporate deal; it’s about the integrity of our regulatory systems and the future of environmental governance in Nigeria. We cannot allow powerful interests to bypass laws meant to protect citizens, the environment, the economy, and the integrity of the country,” he said.

HEDA maintains that this case represents a crucial test of the Nigerian government’s willingness to enforce the PIA and uphold accountability within the oil and gas industry.

“With this legal step, HEDA aims to set a precedent that oil licence transfers and divestments must strictly adhere to Nigerian law, especially in an era where environmental sustainability and responsible governance are paramount,” the statement concluded.

