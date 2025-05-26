HEDA Sues FG, Oil Giants Over Alleged Unlawful Oil Licence Transfer

Share

The Incorporated Trustees of HEDA Resource Centre has sued the Federal Government, multinational oil companies and Nigerian government agencies before a Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging the legality of a major oil asset divestment deal.

In the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/850/25, filed by Kunle Adegoke, (SAN), according to a statement yesterday, HEDA is seeking the court’s determination on whether the transfer of interests in oil mining lease assets by Eni Societa Per Azioni, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, and Oando PLC was carried out in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and other relevant regulatory frameworks.

The civil society group alleged that the transaction was conducted in breach of several statutory provisions, including the Guidelines for Obtaining Minister’s Consent to Assignment of Interest in Oil and Gas Assets (2021), the Upstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations (2022), the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions Regulations (2023), and the Upstream Petroleum Environmental Remediation Regulations (2024).

Joined in the suit as defendants are: Federal Republic of Nigeria; the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

HEDA is asking the court to declare the transaction unlawful, invalid, and of no legal effect, claiming that proper legal and environmental procedures were not followed.

The organisation is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the relevant government agencies from recognising or approving the deal, and an order of nullification of any ministerial consent already granted.

