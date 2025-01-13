HEDA Seeks Transparency In Senate’s Hearing On Subsidy Funds, Budget Performance

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the Nigeria Senate Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan, to prioritize transparency and accountability in the recent Senate hearing involving the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement yesterday said the organization expressed serious concerns over key financial issues raised by the Senate committee, such as savings and expenditures from the removal of the fuel subsidy and debt servicing.

He urged the Senate to ensure comprehensive investigations and make the findings publicly accessible. Suraju stated that the Nigerian public has the right to know how their resources are being maaged, particularly during economic challenges.

He further emphasized the need for the Minister to provide detailed accounts of the savings and expenditures from subsidy removal to the National Assembly, clearly outline debt servicing costs for 2024, and provide projections for 2025.

Suraju also expressed disappointment in the apparent lack of readiness displayed by some public officials during the public hearing.

