HEDA Petitions EFCC Over Alleged N183.9bn COVID-19 Intervention Funds

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged mismanagement of N183.9 billion in COVID-19 Intervention funds between 2020 and 2022 by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

It stated that the petition was in an effort to ensure accountability and transparency.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, conveyed the organization’s request in a letter addressed to the Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, according to a statement from HEDA on Monday.

The statement read: “The petition underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the mismanagement allegations if proven true and not investigated, would not only constitute a financial breach but also tarnish the country’s reputation on the international stage.

“Particularly concerning is the involvement of funds from international donors, impacting both victims of COVID-19 and vulnerable populations.

“HEDA expressed its deep concern over the potential damage to the country’s integrity and reputation. The organization believes that a swift and thorough investigation by the EFCC is crucial not only for rectifying any wrongdoing but also for safeguarding the nation’s standing in the global community.

“This is capable of making the country lose its integrity and reputation in the international space. Hence, the timely submission of this petition to enable the Commission to diligently investigate, prosecute, and remedy the country’s reputation before the international community.”

“In presenting this petition, HEDA seeks not only accountability for the alleged financial mismanagement but also aims to uphold the integrity of Nigeria on the international stage.

“he organization trusts that the anti-graft agency’s intervention will serve to investigate, prosecute, and rectify any discrepancies, thereby restoring the country’s reputation and standing.