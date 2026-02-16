HEDA Petitions EFCC Over Alleged Financial Fraud At NSITF

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged financial mismanagement and corruption involving the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and its Managing Director Oluwaseun Faleye.

In a statement yesterday, body said the move is aimed at tackling corruption in the public service. In a petition by Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju addressed to the EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede, HEDA demanded a prompt and impartial investigation into allegations of abuse of office, financial misconduct, and possible misappropriation of public funds within the agency.

It stated that its petition followed an investigative report published on February 9, alleging that Faleye granted himself a “no approval limit” on funds amounting to about N297 billion and operated over 100 bank accounts linked to a single Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The petition, said: “Verifiable reports indicated that between January 2 and October 9, 2025, the Fund recorded cumulative lodgements of approximately N297.02 billion, out of which about N243.2 billion was allegedly expended within the same period.