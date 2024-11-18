HEDA Lauds S’Court Over Verdict On EFCC’s Legality

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has commended the recent Supreme Court judgement affirming the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement on Sunday said the landmark ruling marked a significant victory not only for Nigeria’s anti-graft institutions but for all Nigerians, who, he said, have been denied the dividends of democracy and development by corrupt politicians, allegedly seeking to dismantle the EFCC to evade accountability.

He described the attempts by those state governors to have the EFCC scrapped under the guise of challenging its legality as a brazen attempt to weaken Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework and maintain impunity for political corruption.

He also commended the anti-corruption agencies for the ongoing commitments to interrogate, investigate, and prosecute corrupt politicians and politically exposed persons.

According to him, the agency’s efforts are vital to ensuring accountability at the highest levels, and the ruling underscored the importance of an active and empowered anti-corruption body.

