HEDA, ICPC Decry Rate Of Corruption In Nigeria, Seek Solution

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) have decried the rate of corruption in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary, HEDA, Mr Sulaimon Arigbabu, said that corruption has become worse in the country, adding that there should be collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to remedy the situation.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during a training for journalists by HEDA in collaboration with Journalist For Democratic Rights (JODER) and supported by the Mac-Arthur Foundation.

The theme of the training was: Building public ownership for transparency and accountability in governance and service delivery.

Arigbabu lamented the high exodus of Nigerians to other countries but warned that many of those countries are getting saturated and may not want more Nigerians.

He decried the growing socioeconomic challenges, adding that they are global issues.

He said: “There is global socio, economic and political crisis. It is not just in Nigeria. But why Nigeria’s case is dire and serious is that while in other countries, citizens and governments are struggling to ease things, corruption will not allow us.

In the last 20 years, Nigerians have not had any reprieve from corruption. It is getting worse worse. The only silver lining is that some people are still committed to the transparency, growth and corruption-free Nigeria.”

The substantive Chairman of ICPC, Musa Aliyu represented by the Principal Superintendent of the commission, Hadiza Rimi called for more efforts to rid the country of corruption.

Aliyu said: “It is an honour to address such a distinguished audience today. The topic we are gathered to discuss is “Training on Ethics and Professionalism in the Coverage of Corruption for Nigeria Journalists, Online Media and Bloggers.” This is coming at a pivotal point in the realm of media and journalism.

“In a society like ours, plagued by the persuasive issue of corruption, the role of the media is of paramount importance. The responsibility entrusted to journalists, online media

Professionals and bloggers to cover corruption stories go beyond merely reporting events. It extends to the very foundation of ethical reporting, which must be upheld with the highest standards of professionalism.

“We are at a crossroads where the power of the media can either expose the truth, incite change, foster accountability, inadvertently contribute to misinformation, and perpetuate biases that will eventually undermine the people’s trust. Ethical journalism in the coverage of corruption demands a commitment to truth, accuracy, and fairness. It necessitates the careful navigation of a complex landscape, where the integrity of the story and the dignity of those involved are preserved. It is about holding the powerful accountable while respecting the rights of individuals and providing balanced, well-investigated information.”

He added: “In Nigeria, the challenges are manifold. Corruption often intertwines with societal, political, and economic structures. As media professionals, the weight of this responsibility is immense. Your words can shape public opinion, influence policy, and drive change.

“Training on ethics and professionalism in covering corruption stories is not just a mere workshop or a set of guidelines. It's a commitment to continuous learning, self-reflection, and adherence to the highest moral standards. It is not about fostering a culture of integrity within the media industry.

“As you delve deeper into these matters, remember that public trust is a fragile but essential asset. Upholding ethical reporting standards, verified sources, fact-checking, and respecting privacy are the cornerstones that fortify this trust.

“Today’s workshop isn’t just a momentary gathering; it is a collective step towards shaping a new narrative that upholds truth, integrity, and accountability. Your role in shaping this narrative is not just a duty but a privilege that demands the utmost respect for the profession and the society you serve.

“I urge each one of you to embrace this responsibility with sincerity, dedication, and a continuous quest for improvement. Let the lessons learned today be the building blocks of more informed, ethical, and responsible journalism in Nigeria.”