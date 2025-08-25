HEDA Gives AGF 14-Day Ultimatum Over Ex-AMCON Boss

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi reinstate the criminal charges against former Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru.

In a petition signed by Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organization expressed concern over the decision of the Justice Minister to discontinue criminal proceedings against Kuru despite the case was being prosecuted under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, according to a statement on yesterday.

Recall that on August 12, a medium reported that Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos State High Court discharged the defendant following a Notice of Discontinuance filed by the Director of Public Prosecution on behalf of the AGF.

HEDA stressed that the AGF acted outside the scope of his constitutional powers. It said: “Criminal defence is an opportunity for the accused to clear his name, not a political shield from justice. Allowing the case to proceed is in the best interest of justice.