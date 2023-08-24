Heda Faults Nnpcl Over $3bn Afreximbank Loan

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has said that it has formally initiated an information request to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pertaining to the recent acquisition of a $3 billion emergency crude oil repayment loan from the African Export- Import Bank (Afrexim- bank).

Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, in the statement, said the action aligned with the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, 2011, which he said underscored HEDA’s dedication to ensuring judicious resource utilisation and safeguarding the nation’s interests.

He noted that the loan secured from the bank was intended to fortify the naira and reinforce the foreign exchange market. “Concurrently, HEDA acknowledges the potential merits of this endeavour while simultaneously expressing apprehensions about its possible implications for Nigeria’s economy, natural resources, and future prospects.

“Furthermore, the civil society group is keen to understand the specific oil grades or categories being utilized for the negotiation of the loan; the exchange rate to dollar being employed in the terms of the agreement for the crude oil repayment loan; and providing the quantity of oil that is being sold or used as collateral for this particular transaction.”

He stated that manifesting its vigilant oversight role in managing public resources, HEDA, through its Freedom of Information, had presented a series of pertinent inquiries to NNPCL designed to elucidate the ramifications of the $3 bil- lion crude oil repayment loan.