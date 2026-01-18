HEDA Drags Makinde To EFCC Over N30bn Ibadan Explosion Intervention Funds

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion, misapplication, and criminal breach of trust involving federal intervention funds released to the Oyo State Government following the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan.

In a petition signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, and addressed to EFCC Chairman Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, the civil society organisation alleged that the Federal Government released ₦30 billion to Oyo State for victims’ compensation, reconstruction, and emergency relief after the deadly explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties.

HEDA noted that the release of the funds was first publicly alleged by former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, during a national television broadcast, and later reiterated in a statement on 28 December 2025. Fayose also released documents, including a memo from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation dated 29 August 2024, which he claimed showed evidence of the fund release.

According to HEDA, only about ₦4.5 billion of the intervention funds was reportedly applied to relief and compensation for victims, while the remainder of the ₦30 billion was unaccounted for. The organisation alleged that the funds were held in a commercial bank for over a year without public disclosure, leaving utilisation and status unclear.

“We express concern that the state government has allegedly failed to provide transparent public disclosure or a comprehensive account of the intervention funds received, how they were spent, and the status of any unspent balance. These allegations raise serious concerns bordering on corruption, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, criminal breach of trust, and possible money laundering,” Suraju said.

While acknowledging that Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution grants immunity to a sitting governor, HEDA stressed that such immunity does not prevent investigations, particularly regarding public funds and accountability. The organisation called on the EFCC to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the receipt, management, and utilisation of all federal funds released to Oyo State in connection with the Bodija explosion.

Responding to the allegations, Governor Seyi Makinde, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, acknowledged that the federal government released ₦30 billion, clarifying that the promise of ₦50 billion was not fully disbursed.

“A promise is not a release. Only ₦30 billion was released, while the remaining ₦20 billion was withheld due to demands linked to inducements, which the governor refused. He chose to focus on relief and recovery efforts rather than publicize negotiations tied to a national tragedy,” Olanrewaju said.

He added that a committee established to manage and disburse the funds operated transparently and accountably. Part of the funds was paid directly to victims, while the remainder was used for reconstruction, restoration, and the repair of damaged roads. Plans are also underway to construct a memorial at the site of the explosion.

Olanrewaju explained that the ₦4.5 billion figure often cited publicly referred strictly to direct financial assistance to victims, representing about 15% of the total funds released, with the rest supporting broader recovery efforts.

He described HEDA’s renewed allegations as politically motivated, linking them to Governor Makinde’s recent declaration that he would not support President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.