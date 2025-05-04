HEDA Demands Suspension Of Rivers LG Allocations

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called for the immediate suspension of Local Government allocations to Rivers State over alleged constitutional violations and defiance of a Supreme Court judgment on Local Government administration.

In a petition addressed to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and copied to the Accountant General of the Federation, HEDA expressed concern over actions taken by the Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), who was appointed following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025.

According to the petition, signed by HEDA Chairman Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, Ibas unlawfully sacked all elected Local Government Chairmen on April 9 and replaced them with appointed administrators, a move the organization described as a “flagrant breach” of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees the existence of democratically elected local government councils.

HEDA also referenced the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Attorney General of the Federation v. Attorney General of Abia State & Others (2024) 17 NWLR (Pt. 1966) 1, which affirmed that Local Governments must be governed by elected officials.

The judgment declared that any administration by appointed caretakers or sole administrators is unconstitutional, illegal, and null and void.

Suraju argued that both the governance and financial management of local governments lie strictly with elected councils.

He warned that the continued disbursement of funds by the CBN to unelected local government officials in Rivers State violates both the Supreme Court’s judgment and the Constitution.

“The law is settled: Local Governments must be run by elected officials. Any disbursement of funds to unconstitutional administrators not only contravenes Section 7 of the Constitution but also undermines the rule of law,” he stated.

HEDA urged the CBN, as custodian of public funds, to suspend all allocations to local governments in Rivers State until democratic structures are restored. Copies of the petition were also sent to the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Shamsedeen Ogunjimi.

“We expect prompt action from your office in compliance with the Constitution and the apex court’s decision. Anything short of this is a blatant disregard for democratic governance and the rule of law,” Suraju added.

HEDA, a civil society organization known for its anti-corruption advocacy and human rights work, has consistently demanded transparency and accountability in the management of public resources at all levels of government.

